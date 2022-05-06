Houston METRO bus crashes into home in South Acres

article

A Houston METRO bus crashed into a southeast Houston home on Friday morning.

The accident occurred at 11:50 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Madden Lane.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the accident, but a bus did hit the side of a house.

Photo of Houston METRO bus after crashing into a home on Friday afternoon.

There were several people inside the home, but none were injured.

Advertisement

There were no passengers on the bus, and the operator was not injured.