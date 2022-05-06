Houston METRO bus crashes into home in South Acres
HOUSTON - A Houston METRO bus crashed into a southeast Houston home on Friday morning.
The accident occurred at 11:50 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Madden Lane.
Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the accident, but a bus did hit the side of a house.
Photo of Houston METRO bus after crashing into a home on Friday afternoon.
There were several people inside the home, but none were injured.
There were no passengers on the bus, and the operator was not injured.