Memorial City lit purple in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Memorial City was lit up royal purple Monday morning as the state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8 after 70 years on the throne.

Memorial City was lit purple in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

In Memorial City, 22 buildings, bridges and garages were lit with 2.6 linear miles of LED lights in commemoration of the queen. The buildings will be lit up again Monday night from 7:30 p.m. until 11:59 p.m.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch paid a visit to Houston in 1991.

Earlier this month, Houston City Hall was lit up red, white and blue in her honor.