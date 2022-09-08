Houston reflects on Queen Elizabeth II 1991 visit

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, the longest monarch in British history, the world is taking a moment to reflect.

Buckingham Palace, releasing in a statement that she died peacefully.

BACKGROUND: Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, dies at 96

Guy Streatfeild, owner of British Isles, in Rice Village says many viewed her as part of the family, the monarch for 70 years.

"Someone came in to leave flowers, people have come in not really knowing what to say other than the fact that they wanted to share their grief and respect for the queen and for the British people," says Streatfeild. "I think the president said it best, he offered condolences to the family and to the British people, because we all feel that we are part of the family, and she has been the matriarch of the family for so many years."

Houston City Hall was lit up in the queen’s honor Thursday night, the city also reflecting on her 1991 visit to the city.

Queen Elizabeth, with her husband Prince Philip, made a historic visit to the Antioch Baptist Church, where the iconic moment was captured as the queen was toe-tapping gospel music in Houston’s oldest Black Baptist church.

MORE COVERAGE ON QUEEN ELIZABETH II

"The world has lost a champion today of rights and liberties. She was able to lay aside the politics of the day and came in fellowship and worshiped God," says Sr. Pastor Lou McElroy.

McElroy spoke with those in attendance back in 1991, who say it was a special moment and the talk of the town.