Houston City Hall lit red, white, blue in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Houston City Hall was lit up red, white and blue Thursday night in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch paid a visit to Houston in 1991.

The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, visited the U.S., beginning in Washington and followed by stops in Florida and Texas.

The nine-day trip was capped-off in Houston. During their visit, the royal couple signed Houston's official visitor's book, visited the historic Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, toured the NASA Johnson Space Center, visited a VA Medical Center and attended a private dinner with Texas leaders at the Museum of Fine Arts.

Then-Mayor Kathy Whitmire spoke to FOX 26 on Thursday and recalled the visit as a "very important occasion."

"Most important to us in Houston was having a chance to showcase the city and the state. And have that of the importance of Texas," Whitmire said.

Then-Mayor Whitmire presented the queen with a key to the city.

Current Mayor Sylvester Turner released the following statement on Thursday remembering the queen’s visit to Texas and her decades of service:

"In May 1991, Queen Elizabeth II embarked on a historical tour of major cities throughout Texas. As a State Representative at the time, I joined Gov. Ann Richards and other lawmakers in welcoming her to the Texas Capitol. I remember her as a delightful person, with a sense of humor, and very smart. She left a positive impression on members of the state legislature, who are never an easy audience.

"While I was not Houston’s Mayor during her visit, I have seen many photos of her time here. The Queen was a striking figure who, without pretense, warmly greeted Houstonians who lined the streets surrounding city hall to curtsey, wave, or get a glimpse of Her Majesty.

Former Mayor Kathy Whitmire presented the Queen with a key to the City of Houston.

"Our city will fondly remember her for her tireless service to the United Kingdom for 70 years, longer than any other monarch. I offer prayers to the royal family as they navigate this mournful time, and I rejoice in the reunion of Queen Elizabeth with her husband, Prince Philip. I also send my condolences to the British Consulate General in Houston and the many British expats who add to the vibrancy and diversity of our city.

"As the Royal Family begins its transition, I wish the very best to the newly crowned King Charles III. During my trip to the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021, I had the honor and privilege of meeting His Majesty. I appreciated his remarks in recognizing the importance of how cities are at the forefront of tackling climate change. As Chair of Climate Mayors, I am pleased to have a champion for climate leading the British monarchy."

