Houston firefighters have rescued a person who fell around 15 feet at a construction site on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials said the rescue occurred at the Texas Medical Center.

Authorities said the person fell and needed assistance coming down from an elevated location.

The Houston Fire Department said the person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Fire Department/X)

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide a condition on the person who was rescued.