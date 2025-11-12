Houston Mayor John Whitmire insists HPD not involved in immigration enforcement

The Brief Mayor says Houston Police Collaboration with ICE limited to arrest warrants Whitmire says HPD focused on State and Local law enforcement, not immigration offenses Police Union President confirms longstanding HPD policy of detachment from immigration issues



Houston Mayor John Whitmire is pushing back on those who've suggested HPD officers have been ordered to co-operate with ICE agents taking undocumented residents into custody for deportation.

What they're saying:

Speaking at length to City Council, the Mayor said HPD officers do not ask for immigration status when they encounter citizens in the field or during traffic stops as a matter of longstanding policy.

"We are the Houston Police Department. We enforce State and City Laws, not immigration, not ICE," said Whitmire.

As for "cooperating" with federal ICE agents, the mayor says that generally only occurs when a warrant for a criminal suspect is presented to HPD.

Houston Police Officer's Union President Doug Griffith also appeared before Council to both confirm and expand upon the policy.

"If they are wanted by any agency, no matter who it is, I don't care if its Galveston County, Ft. Bend County, Montgomery County, Houston or Harris County, whatever it is, then we have to contact that agency and see if they want them and this also goes for ICE or the FBI or anyone else," said Griffith.

Council Member Joaquin Martinez reported that an undocumented neighbor without a criminal history had recently been arrested and deported to El Salvador.

"What ICE is doing is disgusting," said Martinez.