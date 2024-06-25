Houston Mayor John Whitmire's office reported the mayor meant no harm when he called Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's fiancé a ‘nerd’ in a deleted Facebook comment.

Judge Hidalgo posted pictures from her bridal shower to her Facebook page on Monday.

While many comments stuck to the typical "Congratulations", Mayor Whitmire left a different comment saying, "Wonderful. He sure looks like a nerd."

Although people have taken his comment the wrong way, Mary Benton Chief of Communications and Senior Advisor to Mayor Whitmire states he was only making a joke: "Mayor John Whitmire was having a lighthearted moment and meant no harm. He congratulates the happy couple and wishes them well."

During a Tuesday press conference, Judge Hidalgo responded to a question regarding the comment.

"Whether or not he meant it in jest, and whether or not he meant it to be public, I'm glad he removed it," said Hidalgo. "Not only is he a nerd, I'm a nerd too."