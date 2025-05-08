Harris County Catholic shares excitement of Pope Leo XIV, hopes his election will have impact on churches here

The Brief Local Catholics react to the news of the first American Pope, Pope Leo XIV. A member of the Prince of Peach Catholic church says Pope Leo XIV is a very humble servant leader. Patrick Spedale shares the history of Pope Leo XIV and his work with Pope Francis.



For the first time, an American Cardinal, Robert Prevost, was elected pope.

He is now known as Pope Leo XIV.

While this is historic, Catholics in Houston share more on the impact this could have here at home.

Patrick Spedale, Director of Worship at the Prince of Peace Catholic Community in Tomball, says it was a shock to see an American elected Pope.

‘Historic and momentous’

What they're saying:

"So the emotion of it is the cardinals and their wisdom, guided by the Holy Spirit, elected a pontiff, the 267th pope of the universal church, who is a man of great humility, a man of great love of the poor that wants to see the church being as he said today," Spedale said. "It’s historic and momentous. This is not something that we saw coming or expected or that I even thought was a remote possibility."

Spedale says Pope Leo embodies a lot of the qualities of Pope Francis and worked closely with him. He adds, Pope Leo is considered as a very humble servant leader, so very much so in the style of Pope Francis.

"It certainly makes sense the offices that he's been serving in led him to be a strong contender of the papacy. He was in charge of the Dicastery for bishops. So he worked closely with Pope Francis about who would be named bishops of different dioceses since 2023," Spedale said. "He was also the prefect of the Dicastery of the church in Latin America, so overseeing operations and missions and personnel of the church in Latin America."

Spedale adds there is significance in Pope Leo choosing his name.

"By taking the name Leo the 14th, he makes a very strong nod or gesture to Pope Leo the XIII, "Spedale said," So, by taking the name Leo the 14th, he definitely announces that there is going to be continued advocacy for the church to speak up on behalf of the poor, the oppressed, the marginalized, and to call power to truth and to justice."

Hope for Pope Leo's potential impact on the American Catholic church

What's next:

Spedale said that he hopes Pope Leo XIV will have an impact on the American Catholic Church.

"I think that he will bring the gospel in a way that Francis started with" Spedale said," It will be a chance for Pope Leo to influence the church in the United States to continue to discover the gospel in news ways. How do we read the signs of the times today and how we apply the gospel to our country to our world in everything that we do and continue to be an emphasis on solidarity, social justice and care for the worker and the poor and creation as well, which is a major part of Catholic social teaching.