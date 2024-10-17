Houston mayor alleges Controller Chris Hollins committed 'Pay-to Play' violation

The Brief Mayor Whitmire alleges Controller Hollins engaged in "pay-to-play" practices by soliciting six-figure sponsorships for the Houston Investor Conference. Hollins defends his actions, claiming they are standard and accusing Whitmire of hypocrisy regarding municipal sponsorships. The Mayor is urging city employees to boycott the upcoming conference amid ongoing tensions and concerns about the integrity of city financial dealings.



Houston Mayor John Whitmire has accused the City's elected "financial watch dog" Chris Hollins of unethical, "pay-to-play" practices.

"Every time I think I've seen everything, I run across something like this. It's just unacceptable," said Whitmire.

At issue, the annual Houston Investor Conference with banks and financial institutions seeking to do millions of dollars of business with the nation's fourth largest city.

This year, Controller Hollins openly solicited sponsorships topping out at $100,000 - an outlay which delivers a deep pocketed bank a private dinner alongside Houston's Chief Financial Officer with the proceeds directed to a non-profit supported by Hollins and past Controllers.

"This is nothing but the appearance of pay-to-play in Houston, Texas. Done with city resources, city employees, and it's damaged Houston," said Whitmire, who told reporters he was alerted to the solicitation by bankers alarmed at the prospect of paying for access.

Hollins was quick to fire back.

"This is a huge nothing-burger meant to distract from the Mayor's failed leadership," said Hollins.

Hollins accused Whitmire of hypocrisy, citing the "State of the City" luncheon funded by a range of sponsors who do business with municipal government.

FOX 26 asked Hollins if he sought guidance from the City Attorney.

"No, I didn't go to the City Attorney, and say, 'Hey, we've been doing this for 16 years, can I still do it?'" responded Hollins.

FOX 26 has confirmed no previous Controller has sought six-figure sponsorships with the carrot of a private evening with a top financial policy maker.

Hollins later claimed he has little say on who ultimately wins the city's financial business.

"I am not even in the room when these decisions are made by the financial working group. I've never once attended a meeting of the group," said Hollins.

When asked, why not, Hollins says he delegates the responsibility.

"I trust my professional staff to do the job."

Mayor Whitmire says he's asking that no city employee attend the conference, which is still scheduled for next week, according to Hollins.