

Houston Crime Stoppers are offering a 5,000 reward for information related to the deadly hit-and-run killing of a pedestrian, Eric Rye.

On July 30 in 2023, around 12:33am, Rye was walking on the 2100 block of Fountain View Drive, when he was hit by a car.

SUGGESTED: Houston man killed in hit-and-run, Crime Stoppers offer $5,000 reward

According to the police, the driver was coming from an unknown direction and struck Rye and drove away from the scene.

Rye died from his injuries, police say.

Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.