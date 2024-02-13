Houston Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information related to a deadly hit-and-run.

On Jan. 30, 38-year-old Raymond Edward Martinez was hit by a car in the 400 block of Parker Road.

Authorities say surveillance video shows the father of three was crossing the southbound roadway when the suspect's vehicles hit him while they were going westbound. The suspect left without rendering aid.

Martinez died from his injuries, officials report.

Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.