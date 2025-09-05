Houston man sues southwest side apartment complex claiming neighbor's dog violently attacked him

The Brief Khashad says on April 29, 2023, a pitbull belonging to his neighbor attacked him. According to his lawsuit, Khashad was, "Rushed to the emergency room and continues to suffer permanent scarring and loss of nerve function in his hand." FOX 26 reached out to attorney Nicholas Trimble, who represents the apartment complex and management complex, for a response. We've yet to hear back.



Khashad McBean is a dog lover. He and his pitbull live at the Parkway/Parkgreen Apartments on Bellaire.

Houston man claims he was violently attacked by neighbor's dog

Khashad says on April 29, 2023, a pitbull belonging to his neighbor attacked him.

What they're saying:

"Maybe five feet away from the door, the dog bites me very sharp, very hard," he said. "I tried to snatch my hand away out of his mouth. It rips almost like paper."

According to his lawsuit, Khashad was, "Rushed to the emergency room and continues to suffer permanent scarring and loss of nerve function in his hand."

"There are many reports of loose dogs, loose cats, running about the property," said attorney George Edwards.

In the lawsuit, Edwards alleges the apartment complex had a free roam policy.

"You are essentially saying by our failure to regulate, despite knowledge of loose animals on the property, our policy truly is we let any animals roam on this property."

The personal trainer says he was able to fight the dog off.

"I kept thinking if it was an elderly person or a young child, it could have ended very badly," Khashad said.

Dig deeper:

FOX 26 reached out to attorney Nicholas Trimble, who represents the apartment complex and management complex, for a response. We've yet to hear back.

In court filings, Parkway/Parkgreen Apartments denies all the allegations lodged in the lawsuit.