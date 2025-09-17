Houston Pine Valley: Man allegedly stabs roommate to death; police seeking more information
HOUSTON - A man is accused of stabbing and killing his roommate in Houston's Pine Valley area. Police are calling on the public for more information.
What we know:
On Wednesday, Houston Police announced the arrest of 29-year-old James Olvera Jr.
Court records say Olvera has been charged with murder for the death of 53-year-old David Carrion. Olvera is also charged with tampering with evidence.
Police say Carrion was pronounced deceased on September 10. Shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check at a home on Roe Drive, near the South Loop and Telephone Road, and found Carrion unresponsive.
Olvera, who police say was Carrion's roommate, was later identified as the suspect and was arrested on Tuesday, September 16.
Olvera's bond has not been set at this time.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone who has more information on this case can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 712-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department and court records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office.