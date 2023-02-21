article

A man is behind bars after officials said he shot through his neighbor's front door and windows in Atascosita because their dogs were reportedly "barking all day."

Officials with Harris County Constable Pct. 4 said they were called to a home in the 12700 block of Cedar Grove Ct. a little after 1:15 a.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

Homeowners told investigators they were awakened by "loud bangs" at their front door followed by gunshots.

Initial details shared in a press release claim Russell Day, 56, "demanded to be let inside the neighbor's home and continued to fire gunshots through the front door and windows."

Shortly after the incident, Day tried to flee the location and was pulled over by officers, and they found several firearms and a fully loaded AR magazine inside his vehicle.

Officials also noted Day was intoxicated and learned the 56-year-old lives behind the neighbors. He told officers he "was upset that their dogs were barking all day."

He was then booked into Harris County Jail, where he's facing felony charges for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon