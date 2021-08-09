Houston man shot six times by a stranger while leaving local grocery store

A Houston man is recovering after getting shot six times early Saturday morning.

J.D. Valdez, a local business owner and father, spoke with us from his hospital room Monday.

"I’m lucky to still be here for [my wife] and my son," said Valdez.

The father was leaving Kroger early Saturday morning, located along the 9100 block of W. Sam Houston Parkway when he says he saw a couple arguing.

"They were arguing as I was leaving the store," said Valdez. "As I was leaving the store, she was leaving him. I was parked close to where they were. He just turned his attention towards me."

Valdez says he put the groceries in his car and then the random man approached him.

"He didn’t like what I was doing, was what he said," said Valdez. "Before I knew it, I was hearing gunshots."

Valdez’s car was hit by at least eight bullets. The local business owner briefly drove away from the scene to escape the shooter, but then went back for help. According to Valdez, he was shot six times.

"I felt [the bullets] hitting my car," said Valdez. "I felt them hitting my body, but I didn’t feel the pain initially. My first thought was to stop getting hit. As soon as I was driving away, I was essentially just waiting to fade to black."

Valdez remains hospitalized and is expecting surgery soon.

"My left arm is broken," said Valdez. "I still have some bullets in me. I got hit in the neck."

So far, there have been 268 murders in Houston this year. In comparison, there were 205 murders through August 9 in 2020.

"I don’t really think there’s a way to stop it," said Valdez. "People are always going to be crazy."

So far, no arrests have been made. If you have any information, you’re urged to call authorities.

"I want to say I forgive the guy, but at the same time, I hope he gets what he deserves," said Valdez.