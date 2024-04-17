A man was shot after a fight at his neighbor’s house erupted in gunfire, Houston police say.

Police say the man who was shot was not involved in the altercation but was struck by gunfire when he stepped outside to see what the commotion was.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 9500 block of Madera Road.

According to police, the incident began when a woman and two other males showed up at her ex’s house.

Police say the ex came out of his house, and he and the woman got into a physical fight.

The two males who came with her started shooting, police say, but it wasn’t clear if they were shooting at the woman’s ex or if they were shooting around the area to stop the fight.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Madera Road.

MORE NEWS: Houston man shoots suspects who tried to get in his car, police say

A neighbor who heard the commotion and stepped outside to see what was happening was shot in the torso, police say. Authorities say he wasn’t the intended target.

The wounded man, reportedly in his 40s, was taken to the hospital.

Police say the people involved in the fight and shooting fled the scene, but they know who they are.