Houston man searching for answers after his dog suddenly dies at pop-up clinic for low-cost pet vaccines

"These are my children now," said Gordon Atkins. "My children are grown and have children."

Atkins has had Spike and Bailey since they were puppies.

This past Saturday, he says he took both 6-year-old dogs to a Texavet, low-cost pet vaccine clinic in the parking lot of a CVS at 8960 Barker Cypress.

"I just heard the lady say he's not breathing, and I looked down, and my little dog was on the ground. He was bleeding a little bit and his tongue was sticking out," Atkins said.

Atkins says he took his leash off Spike and an employee at the pop-up clinic put another one on him, weighed the little dog, and sat him on a table.

"The leash is on the ground, what happened," he said. "I've been here less than two minutes and my dog is on the ground dead. What happened?"

Atkins says a woman at the Texavet clinic gave him a card and told him to go to Animal ER of Northwest Houston at 27104 Northwest Freeway.

He says Texavet paid for the ER clinic.

"I was holding on to Spike and Bailey was in the car," Atkins said. "The lady took him, and came back, and said he's passed away."

Atkins says the clinic told him a necropsy would be performed to determine Spike's cause of death,

He says he and his daughter-in-law have called Texavet numerous times, but have heard nothing back.

We've also reached out to Texavet and the ER clinic, but have yet to hear back. A media representative with CVS told us they are looking into it.