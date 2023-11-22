Humble woman seen leaving dog to die while tied to dumpster, police ask for information

Humble police are searching for a woman accused of animal cruelty towards a dog.

According to the Humble Police Department, a woman is seen on video walking from First Street onto Dennis Street to the City of Humble Animal Shelter on 240 Dennis Street.

The woman then ties up a dog to the dumpster with a piece of orange 550 cord around his neck, officials say. The dog is seen struggling against the woman, police say.

RELATED: Short-term fosters needed to help dogs, cats, and rescue workers have happy Thanksgiving

*WARNING: These images may contain graphic content.*

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos courtesy of Humble Police Department via Facebook

Humble police report the dog was a young, 6 to 8-month-old Pitbull mix with tan and white fur.

According to police, after the dog is tied up, the woman walks away from him while he continues to struggle.

Authorities say the dog went unconscious and died within two minutes. The woman is seen in the video even after the dog stops twitching.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Humble police describe the woman as Black, wearing gray sweatpants, a pink sweatshirt, white ham, and white slides for shoes.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact the City of Humble Police Department about case number 23-005744.