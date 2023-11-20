Short term fosters needed to help dogs, cats, and rescue workers have happy Thanksgiving

These pups will make perfect holiday guests, and you don't have to worry about them overstaying their welcome.

"All of our animals that we bring into our clinic are being transported to other states," said Kendra Ralston, Marketing and Development Manager for Rescued Pets Movement.

SUGGESTED: Retired attorney accused of delivering drug-laced papers into Harris County Jail, linked to two deaths

RPM has saved 85,000 dogs and cats by getting them out of local shelters like BARC and onto forever homes in other states.

"All of our animals have a plan in another state, so you cannot adopt them," Ralston said. "All you have to do is provide them with a home for a couple of days through the holiday, and it helps us out so much."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Come get a dog or cat on Tuesday or Wednesday, then take it back to RPM Saturday, Sunday, or next Monday.

"We provide you with any supplies you need, all the food, a kennel if you need it," said Ralston. "Some of our animals are on medication, we provide that."

All you must do is provide love to the pet of your choice. You're not only making the animals happy over the holiday, you're also helping those who work in the facility.

"It would be great to have our animal care team take the holiday off, for once, have a day to spend with their family or friends, and it helps the animal decompress as they're in a much calmer environment," Ralston said.

You can find out more by clicking here.