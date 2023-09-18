Houston police are investigating after man in a wheelchair was pronounced dead after an altercation Monday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but authorities arrived in the 2200 block of Southmore near 5200 Southwest Freeway around 8:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a man in a wheelchair being assaulted.

The man was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

No other information has been released as the investigation is ongoing.