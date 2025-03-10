Houston hit-and-run: Man dies weeks after being hit on West Canino Road

The Brief The victim of a hit-and-run has died after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Feb. 16. Houston police report the man was standing in a lane of traffic when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. At this time, HPD does not have a description of the suspected vehicle.



After being hit by a vehicle nearly a month ago, a man died on Sunday, according to Houston police.

Victim of hit-and-run dead month later

What we know:

On Feb. 16 at around 7:20 p.m., a 64-year-old man was hit at 200 West Canino Road.

Houston police report the man was standing in the westbound lane of traffic when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle left the scene without rendering aid.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead on Sunday.

What we don't know:

HPD will not identify the victim until family of the victim is notified.

At this time, officials did not have a description of the vehicle.

What's next:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.