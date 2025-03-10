Houston woman charged in deadly stabbing of 70-year-old boyfriend

article

The Brief A 52-year-old woman is accused of fatally stabbing her 70-year-old boyfriend during an argument. Police say the couple was arguing because the woman was being too loud while making food. The woman has been booked into the Harris County Jail where she has been charged with murder.



Charges have been filed against a 52-year-old woman who is accused of fatally stabbing her 70-year-old boyfriend early Saturday morning.

West Alabama St. stabbing

What we know:

Officers were called to the 1600 block of West Alabama Street just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, March 8.

When officers arrived, they found 70-year-old Sammy Marks lying on the floor inside the home with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The Medical Examiner states Marks died from a stab wound to the chest.

Police say 52-year-old Sandra Marie Rios left the scene on foot and was found about a block away from the scene of the stabbing.

The investigation revealed Rios and Marks got into an argument inside the home.

Houston Police Lieutenant Wilkins says Rios and Marks were in a relationship and Rios did not live at the residence full-time.

He said the couple were arguing about the woman being too loud while making food, and it escalated to the stabbing.

Rios was booked into the Harris County Jail and has been charged with murder. According to jail records, no bond has been set.