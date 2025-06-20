Houston man charged with murder after allegedly killing girlfriend, sending photo

The Brief Michael Ellis, 48, was charged with murder in the death of his 46-year-old girlfriend. Police say he shot her and then sent a photo to a family member. Anyone with additional information can call police or Crime Stoppers.



A man who allegedly shot his girlfriend to death and then sent a photo to his family member has been charged with murder, according to Houston police.

Houston man charged with murder

What we know:

According to police, Michael Ellis, 48, was charged with murder in the death of his 46-year-old girlfriend.

What we don't know:

The woman’s identity has not been released.

Deadly shooting in southeast Houston

Timeline:

Police first responded to a report of a shooting near McHenry Street and Fairway Drive in southeast Houston around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A man had been shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex and was taken to the hospital. Authorities say his injuries were not life-threatening.

Around 10 p.m., authorities received another call about the same location. According to police, the caller reported that her family member had sent her a picture of a woman who appeared to have been shot.

Police say HPD SWAT entered the woman's apartment for a welfare check and found her dead with several apparent gunshot wounds.

Police had also begun to search for the alleged shooter, Ellis, who police said was in a relationship with the deceased woman. Police say they had sporadic communication from him throughout the night and eventually located him near the Willowbrook area in northwest Houston around 3 a.m. Ellis was taken into custody.

Victim's family reacts to shooting

What they're saying:

The victim’s sister said the couple were living together and had been dating for at least six years. She described their relationship as volatile. She said her sister was a good person and didn’t deserve what happened to her.

"She loved her kids, loved her Dad more than anything. She was very free spirited, happy, she would do what she can for those that need it," said the victim’s sister, Shatina Thompson.

Investigation continues

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.