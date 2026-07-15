Houston man charged for alleged antisemitic death threats to Georgia company

The Brief Jordan Nicholas Hadley, 31, from Houston, was arrested by federal authorities for allegedly leaving a graphic, antisemitic voicemail threatening to kill employees at an Atlanta-based company. Hadley is the fourth defendant over the last 12 months to face federal prosecution in the Northern District of Georgia for making online or phone-based antisemitic threats. He will make an initial appearance in Atlanta at a later date.



A Houston man is facing serious federal charges after authorities say he targeted an Atlanta company with explicit, antisemitic death threats.

Jordan Nicholas Hadley, 31, was arrested on a criminal complaint on July 9, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Georgia. He faces federal prosecution in Georgia for allegedly making antisemitic threats online or by phone.

Anti-Semitic threat related charges

What we know:

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg says on April 24, Hadley left a voicemail for Flock Safety, a company based in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 24.

In the recorded message, Hadley allegedly used homophobic and antisemitic slurs. The message stated, "You’re a bunch of Jewish fa--ots who are breaking the Constitution. Film me and see what f--king happens. I’ll find you and I’ll f--king kill you."

Hadley is scheduled to make his initial court appearance in Atlanta at a later date.

What they're saying:

Federal officials gave statements in connection to the crackdown:

"These men allegedly spewed vile hate and threatened violent attacks against Jews," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Threats against any person based on his or her religious beliefs will not be tolerated, and these charges reflect my office’s commitment to working with law enforcement partners to combat the pernicious evil of antisemitism and hold accountable anyone who threatens members of our community."

"Antisemitic hate has no place in Georgia or anywhere," said Marlo Graham, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "The FBI's work to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution includes the assurance to every single American that they are allowed to practice their religion without fear of threats or harm."