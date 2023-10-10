A man is being sought by the Robbery Division of the Houston Police Department in connection with an aggravated robbery on Sept. 6.

Police say around 8:40p.m. an unknown man walked up to a food truck on 5300 block of Antonie Drive.

The man was seen on camera pulling out a gun and pointed it at employees while demanding money out the register.

The cashier wasn't able to get the money out the register and the man ran away, according to Authorities.

Police described the man as 5'5 to 5'7 tall, wearing a black and gray jacket, black pants, and carrying a small revolver.

You are asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477)