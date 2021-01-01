Houston luxury high-rise condominium complex one of the first known in the state to receive COVID-19 vaccine

A luxury high-rise condominium in Houston is one of the first known condo complexes in the state to give Coronavirus vaccines to several residents.

Phase 1B of Texas’s vaccine distribution plan is now underway throughout the state, meaning people who are at least 65 years-old or have a chronic medical condition can get the COVID-19 shot.

According to the General Manager at The Montebello Condominium in Houston, several of their residents recently received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"These shots were given by an authorized provider to people in Group 1B (specifically 65 and older) as expressly encouraged by the State of Texas," said General Manager Daniel Hancock. "It is my understanding that many high rise buildings with similar populations also received vaccines designated for Group 1B."

While no residents wanted to speak on camera, we did meet one that says he received a COVID-19 shot on December 29. According to the anonymous resident, it was a Moderna vaccine and he hasn’t had any side-effects other than a sore arm.

So far, roughly one million Texans have been vaccinated for COVID-19, including front-line healthcare workers and those living in nursing homes. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also received the vaccine in mid-December.

"I will never ask a Texan to do something that I’m not willing to do myself," said Governor Abbott.

As Texas begins Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, more and more people will gain access to the shot as it becomes available.

