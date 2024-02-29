Thursday is February 29, which is a leap year day for 2024, and Houston hospitals have welcomed several leap year babies.

The first 2024 leap year baby at Texas Children’s Hospital was welcomed into the world at 6:31 a.m.

The baby, named Aaron Michael McAdams, weighed in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.

Aaron Michael McAdams (Photo Courtesy: Texas Children’s Hospital)

Hospital officials said this wasn’t the only baby born on Leap Day at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Over at Memorial Hermann Hospital, they welcomed several Leap Year babies, including Taylor-Mae and Annie Cornelius.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Kade (Photo Courtesy: Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital)

Welcome to the big world!