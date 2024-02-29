Typhoon Texas Waterpark announced a Leap Year promotion for its 2024 Season Passes. In celebration of this unique calendar occurrence, Typhoon Texas is rolling out a new one-day offer.

For one day only, on February 29, 2024, until 11:59 PM, guests have the opportunity to secure their 2024 Season Passes at a discounted rate. Originally priced at $84.99, these coveted passes will be available for $74.29.

"Typhoon Texas Waterpark is known for pushing the boundaries of excitement and innovation, and our exclusive Leap Year promotion is a testament to that commitment," said Christina Hill, Assistant General Manager at Typhoon Texas Waterpark. "With the once-in-four-years occurrence of Leap Day, we wanted to create an offer that truly stands out, providing our guests with an unbeatable opportunity to experience the best of Typhoon Texas at an exceptional value."

The 2024 Season Passes come with exclusive perks, including early access to the park, access to all in-park events, unlimited access to both the Houston and Austin parks, discounts on food, drinks, retail, and cabanas, discounted guest tickets, cashless pay wristbands, discount in-park coupons, and more throughout the summer.

To take advantage of this historic offer, interested individuals can visit Typhoon Texas Waterpark's website at www.typhoontexas.com.



