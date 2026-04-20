Man accused of murder after 2 women found shot in north Harris County

The Brief Javon Brown has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Two women were found shot at an apartment complex early Sunday. One of them died in a hospital. Officials say the women were shot during a fight over a man.



A man is in custody for a shooting that killed one woman and injured another in north Harris County early Sunday.

North Harris County shooting arrest

What we know:

Court records confirm that 25-year-old Javon Brown has been arrested on two charges: murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bond has not been set at this time.

The backstory:

Brown is accused of shooting two women, killing 22-year-old Julianna Cardenas.

Constable deputies found the women with gunshot wounds early Sunday at an apartment complex on Kuykendahl Road.

Cardenas was pronounced deceased at a hospital. The other woman is expected to recover.

Featured article

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Cardenas had agreed to fight another woman over a man. The two met up, and an argument ensued, leading to the shooting.

Officials believe the incident did not happen at the complex where the victims were found. An investigator said the shooting happened somewhere else, and the women went to the complex looking for help.

What we don't know:

Other details about the shooting are not available at this time.