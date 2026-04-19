2 women found shot at north Harris County apartment complex; 1 dies at hospital

The Brief One woman was killed and another injured in a shooting early Sunday morning. The surviving victim is in fair condition at a local hospital; both women were found by deputies on Kuykendahl Road. It's believed the two were shot somewhere else, but they came to the complex looking for help.



A woman has died and another is in recovery after they were found with gunshot wounds at a north Harris County apartment complex early Sunday morning.

North Harris County: Two women found shot

What we know:

Officials say a call came in at about 5:15 a.m. from the August North apartments on Kuykendahl Road, near the North Freeway and Rankin Road.

Constable deputies came to the complex and found two women with gunshot wounds.

Both women were taken to a hospital. One of the women has since been pronounced deceased.

The other woman's injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

A third person was found with the two women. Authorities say he wasn't shot, but he was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

According to a Harris County sergeant at the scene, it's believed the group got into an altercation with another group at a different location. After the shooting, the victims came to the complex to get help from loved ones.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no information regarding any suspects or where the shooting actually happened.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information can do one of the following:

Call the Harris County Sheriff's Office's Homicide Division at 713-274-9100

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)