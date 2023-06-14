A woman has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a man at a Kingwood apartment.

According to Houston police, Kimmerly Nguyen, 29, has been charged with murder for the deadly shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Kimmerly Nguyen (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Officers responded to an apartment in the 4600 block of Magnolia Cove Drive around 6:50 a.m. that day for a report of a shooting.

They found a man wounded at the scene. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

According to police, Nguyen had fled the scene, but she later returned and was arrested.