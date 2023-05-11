The teen accused in a Houston jugging robbery that left a woman paralyzed is now accused in another robbery that occurred about three weeks before.

According to court records, 18-year-old Joseph Harrell was charged Wednesday with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in connection to an incident at a T-Mobile store on Jan. 22.

Joseph Harrell (Photo Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

According to court documents, Harrell is accused of committing an armed robbery with two other people at the store, where the suspects allegedly robbed multiple employees and customers at gunpoint.

Harrell’s bond was set at $250,000 for the new charge.

Harrell was already in jail for a charge of aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury for a separate case in which he was accused of following a woman 24 miles from a bank before body slamming her and stealing her money in February.

The woman was left unable to walk. The case gained national attention as police released video of the attack and asked for the public’s help to find the person responsible. Harrell was arrested in the case in March.

His bond was set at $200,000 in the case, but a judge lowered it to $100,000 about a week later. Records now show a judge on Thursday raised his bond to $250,000 for the charge.

Zy'Nika Ayesha Woods, 19, is also charged with aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury for the February case.

Harrell is also charged with aggravated assault in a third, unrelated case, records show.