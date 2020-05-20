Houston ISD to launch curbside summer meals program June 1

Houston ISD will be launching its no-cost curbside summer meals program on June 1.

Families will be able to pick up boxed meals for children ages 1 to 18 twice a week – on Mondays and Thursdays – at one of 68 designated schools across the district.

Those boxes may be picked up by students, parents or other adult family members. Children do not have to be present, but the driver must show proof of enrollment in any school district – such as a report card or student ID – or birth certificate.

Each box will contain a day's worth of meals including breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack. Families will be given several days’ worth of food – three boxes on Mondays and four on Thursdays – per child at each pickup.

Meals will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon and from noon to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Distribution times vary by campus.

The district will discontinue the current community food distribution sites as it transitions to summer meals. The last community food distribution will be held Friday, May 22. The last mass community food distribution at NRG Stadium will also be held Friday, May 22.

For more information on the Summer Meals Program and a list of locations, visit https://www.houstonisd.org/summermeals