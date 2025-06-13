Houston ISD Superintendent's 5-year contract released following Board of Managers approval on Thursday

The Brief FOX 26 is learning new information regarding the amended contract for Houston Independent School District Superintendent Mike Miles FOX 26 obtained the contract via e-mail prior to the district's stated deadline of 5 p.m. Friday. According to the amended contract, Mike Miles will earn a new annual base salary of $462,000, which is an $82,000 increase in pay from his previous base salary.



We're learning more information regarding a 5-year contract that was approved for Superintendent Mike Miles by the Houston Independent School District Board of Managers on Thursday night.

Houston ISD Superintendent's new contract revealed

According to the contract, which was received around 4:30 p.m. by e-mail, Miles' new annual base salary will be set at $462,000, which is an $82,000 increase in pay from his base salary of $380,000 that was set on June 1, 2023.

On top of the increase, the district will pay or reimburse the Superintendent for reasonable reimbursable expenses as determined and incurred by the Superintendent in the continuing performance of the Superintendent's duties under the contract, from funds budgeted for that purpose by the board. The contract states, "the district agrees to pay the reasonable actual and incidental costs incurred by the Superintendent for travel; such costs may include, but are not limited to, airline tickets, hotels and accommodations, meals, rental car, and other expenses incurred in the performance of the business of the district."

According to the contract, Miles will also have access to a staff member, as reasonably available, to drive his vehicle or a District vehicle when the Superintendent determines it is necessary to the performance of his duties. The Superintendent may be reimbursed for travel in his car outside of the District at the District's approved reimbursement rate for travel outside of the District.

Miles will also be eligible for incentive pay called "Performance Incentive Pay."

Click here to view the full entire contract or you can view below.

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to Jackie Anderson, President of Houston Federation of Teachers Local 2415, for reaction to the new contract. She said,

"The HFT foresaw that Mr. Miles’ contract would be granted when the most outspoken members of the BOM were removed from the board. They were "finally" no longer complicit. Miles has been given a nearly 100k raise to continue decimating HISD. He and the TEA will not leave until there is nothing left. Additionally, hundreds of teachers in HISD were terminated because they did not met certification requirements. Miles is not certified and he gets a raise. It’s definitely not about children. Follow the money."