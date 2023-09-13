Houston ISD stakeholders concerned about district becoming District of Innovation

Houston ISD stakeholders are expressing concerns about the district possibly becoming a District of Innovation (DOI). This change would allow the superintendent and the board to opt out of dozens of state requirements.

Karina Quesada, a mother of three HISD students and a former member of the District Advisory Committee (DAC), said she is concerned that the district is trying to circumvent the DAC by appointing new members who will support the DOI proposal. On Wednesday evening, she received an email stating her appointment had ended. Some elected members also tell FOX 26, they will continue to serve on the committee.

Email from HISD Deputy Chief of Staff to former DAC member Karina Quesada, Sept. 14

"It's not about hoarding the position for myself," Quesada said. "It's about the clear intention of circumventing and putting in people that will be a 'yes' vote for the Superintendent."

The DAC is a group made up of nearly 40 educators, parents, and community members. Half of the committee is elected into the position, while the other half is appointed by current school board members.

In 2021, the DAC voted against a DOI proposal that could have placed uncertified teachers in classrooms and added days to the school calendar.

"Especially given that one of the reasons this law was written was based off the long-standing rumor that Wheatley did not have a certified math teacher...and now the district wants to bring in uncertified teachers," said Quesada.

Quesada expects the TEA-appointed Board of Managers to vote in favor of DOI with an advisory committee that supports it.

Former HISD trustee Dr. Kendall Baker said that before the state takeover, there were small talks between board members about DOI.

"Whatever it takes to make the kids succeed," says Baker. "If 965 traditional school districts are doing it, we should give it a try," said Baker.

The district has recently sent messages to current HISD staff members asking for recommendations for new appointees to the DAC.

Screenshot of HISD message to staff recruiting new appointed members of the District Advisory Committee

Superintendent Mike Miles said the innovation distinction will help the district to adapt and improve academically. He told the press after the Sept. 7 meeting that a planning committee would be formed for DOI if the board votes for it on Sept. 14.

Quesada says there are too many unknowns about the DOI proposal.

"We don't know what he's planning on doing," said Quesada. "We don't know what type of exemptions he's wanting to take. So how can we provide meaningful comment?"

The public hearing on DOI is set for 4 p.m. ahead of the Sept. 7 board meeting at the Hattie Mae White Building. A vote on proceeding with making plans for DOI is set to happen during the meeting.

The district has not yet responded to a request for comment.