Police and firefighters are at the scene of the crash involving a school bus and two other vehicles in southeast Houston.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Reed Road and Jutland Road.

A Houston ISD school bus appears to have been struck on the side of the vehicle. It’s not clear if any students were onboard at the time of the crash. FOX 26 has reached out to HISD for more information.

A crash involving a Houston ISD bus and two other vehicles.

An SUV and a sedan were also damaged at the scene.

At least two people were put into ambulances, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time. It's not clear which vehicle they had been in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.