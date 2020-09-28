Houston ISD reveals 23 COVID-19 cases on new dashboard

article

Houston ISD is just three weeks away from returning to in-person instruction, and the district is reporting 23 cases of COVID-19 on its new dashboard.

The online dashboard was launched Monday to track the number of confirmed COVID-19 students and staff cases on campuses.

The district reports a total of more than 223,000 students and staff, making the eight students and 15 staff members with COVID-19, roughly 0.01% of the HISD population.

Westside High School reports the highest number of cases with three staff members infected.

Blackshear Elementary, Chavez High, Crespo Elementary, Davila Elementary, Holland Middle, North Forest High, Sherman Elementary, and Yates High each report one student with COVID-19.

“As we navigate this pandemic together, we want to ensure that we are transparent as we provide crucial updates,” HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “This new dashboard will give our staff members and families the information they need in an accessible and easy-to-use way to make informed decisions.”

The dashboard was developed using Texas Education Agency guidelines for reporting COVID-19. It will be updated daily, allowing users to review student and staff data by location and districtwide. It also includes a map to show where cases are throughout the district.

HISD says it will strictly follow all applicable privacy laws as it relates to the release of personal health information.

To view the COVID-19 dashboard, click here.

