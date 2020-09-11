Houston ISD reporting positive COVID-19 cases at eight campuses

article

The Houston Independent School District is reporting confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at eight of their campuses.



According to a release, the cases were reported at Briargrove Elementary, Janowski Elementary, K. Smith Elementary, Sutton Elementary, Henry Middle School, Lamar High School, and the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center.

The district said individuals who may have been exposed will be notified by the district and are recommended to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19 if they begin to exhibit symptoms.

Officials said per the HISD Communicable Disease Plan, each location will be sanitized and deep cleaned.

Houston ISD said they are taking this situation seriously and will be working closely with the Houston Health Department to identify any student or staff member who should be tested for COVID-19.