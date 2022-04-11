Houston ISD offering $10,000 recruitment stipends for select teachers

article

The Houston Independent School District announced they are offering a big stipend for some teachers.

According to a release, the district is recruiting top-performing teachers to participate in its RISE (Redesign, Innovate, Support, and Empower) program.

The recruitment events will take place on Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 27, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, located at 4400 West 18th Street.

District officials say RISE will transform the most persistently struggling HISD campuses. RISE recruiting events will staff 13 elementary school, nine middle schools, and two high schools.

Qualified teachers will need to have at least one year experience, demonstrate a track record of improving student achievement, and demonstrate a commitment to improving student outcomes.

Successful candidates will receive recruitment and retention stipends of up to $10,000 to staff the 24 RISE campuses.

Teachers who choose to attend the recruitment event will need to bring copies of their resumes, student achievement data, and their latest evaluation.

Click here if you wish to register for the events.