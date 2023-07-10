A deadline is set this afternoon for Houston ISD schools to enroll in the New Education System (NES), a curriculum brought in by Superintendent Mike Miles since the state takeover of the district.

There are 28 campuses that Miles had originally planned to fall under the NES model for this school year, but he said two weeks ago that other school principals were interested in joining in on the curriculum.

They have until noon today to enroll as an NES-aligned school.

This means increased teacher salaries, but the schools will also have more oversight by the district.

This model will require teachers be evaluated largely based on standardized test scores and classroom observations, but teachers in those schools will see an average salary of $85,000.

The new NES model will likely require schools to hire more teachers but let go of some support staff.

They will also lose a lot of autonomy as lesson plans and budgets will be largely controlled by the district.

However, if a principal decides not to become an NES-aligned school, Miles has said the curriculum will still be available to those who ask for it at no charge.