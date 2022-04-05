Houston ISD hosting first-ever LGBTQ+ summit this weekend

article

The Houston Independent School District is hosting its first-ever LGBTQ+ summit this weekend.

School officials said students in grades 6-12 and their parents/caregivers are invited to attend the Virtual HISD Pride Summit.

Officials say the summit will focus on pressing issues faced by LGBTQ+ youth.

The purpose of the summit is to ensure that attendees gain the tools necessary to either navigate life as an LGBTQ+ student or support an LGBTQ+ student.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can register for the event by clicking here.