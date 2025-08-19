Houston influencer couple nearly killed after car crashed into window at Cuvees Cullinary Creations

The Brief Video is going viral after NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood, Houston-area influencers were nearly killed after a car blew through a window at CuVee's Culinary Creations. NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood recall the scary ordeal, and share how they are processing days later. Ivory Watkins, the owner of CuVee's Creations, recalls being feet away from the vehicle and how his team worked to make sure NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood were okay.



On Saturday afternoon, NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood were sitting in a booth reviewing food items, specifically the Salmon Sliders, inside CuVees Culinary Creations at 2712 Eldridge Parkway when a car crashed into the window, nearly killing the pair.

The couple tells FOX 26's Leslie DelasBour they are thankful to be alive, but it was a scary ordeal.

Houston restaurant crash: Couple recalls vehicle crashing through window

What they're saying:

"It was really traumatizing, so I was really scared, and my body went into instant shock right afterwards. There is a part of the video that got cut out, I landed on the floor. I turned around to grab him out the way, and he picked me up. So it was a dual thing, having that happen to us, I don't know how we were able to walk away with minor injuries. I think its more like PTSD, like head trauma and emotional trauma. We are very lucky and fortunate people.

Blackwood tells FOX 26 they were at Cuvee's reviewing menu items, and he was enjoying salmon sliders when he looked up and glass was shattered and flying everywhere.

The couple says they were rushed to the hospital, and they are trying to recover and process that happened to them. NinaUnrated told FOX 26 they were booked through September, and they have canceled all collaborations because she is trying to cope with going to a restaurant and enjoying a meal.

"I have three staples in my back, seven staples on my thigh, a few minor cuts on my chest, my forearms," said Blackwood. "My face too as well. I am sore on the left side of my arm. Hard to sleep, waking up off and on, and mentally just going through it."

"For me, I've been struggling to sleep, my heart has been palpating, and I have been waking up every 30 to 45 minutes," NinUnrated said.

NinaUnrated adds that they went back to the restaurant Sunday, one day after the ordeal, to not only enjoy a meal but to thank Ivory Watkins, the owner of CuVee's Culinary Creations, for how well he and his wife treated the pair. NinaUnrated says Watkins' wife came to the hospital to check on them after the incident.

Watkins said he was at the table, standing next to Patrick Blackwood and NinaUnrated when the ordeal happened, but he stepped back just moments before the car crashed into his restaurant to greet some guests at the front door.

"I didn't see anything, I heard a big boom. I thought somebody dropped glass in the back," Watkins said. " I went what the …"

Watkins said police told him the incident was a freak accident and that the driver was at fault. Watkins said he and his team will figure out how to repair the window, but his priority. in that moment. was making sure NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood were okay.

Watkins says he is a believer in God and is grateful everyone walked out alive.

"Whether it's luck, whoever your superior being is and whoever you pray to, and whoever you worship to, or whoever you say to. It's luck, I bet you wouldn't want to be sitting here," Watkins said. "There is a bigger plan, there is a bigger story, there is something that we are going to do that is monumental for this world."