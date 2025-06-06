Houston U.S. Army member plans move to Honduras after wife's deportation

The Brief Aysaac Correa, a U.S. Army member, plans to move to Honduras to reunite with his wife, Shirly Guardado, who was deported after being in federal custody for over three months. Correa expressed disappointment in the Trump administration, feeling betrayed after voting for him and serving the country, as he believed only violent criminals would be targeted. While Guardado has the option to return to the U.S. legally, the process will take time, and the couple has already started working on it.



Aysaac Correa, an active-duty U.S. Army member, is preparing to leave the country to reunite with his wife, Shirly Guardado, who was deported to Honduras.

‘I just feel betrayed’

What they're saying:

Aysaac Correa is counting down the days until June 16, when he plans to sell all his belongings and move to Honduras to be with his wife and their one-year-old son. Guardado was in federal custody for over three months before her deportation.

"It was a chill that came down my spine," Correa said. "It felt almost as bad as finding out that she got taken in by ICE, but at the same time, I have the possibility of going to see her again."

Guardado described her difficult journey via Facetime, recounting her experience of being taken from the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe. She was shackled on a plane with mostly men, traveling through Louisiana and Texas before reaching Honduras.

"This administration, they're being heartless," Correa said. "They're targeting people coming out of their cases, their hearings. They're out of control."

Correa expressed disappointment in President Donald Trump, whom he voted for, believing he would target only violent criminals. As a U.S. Army member, Correa feels betrayed by the administration's actions.

"It is exhausting. Putting my life on the line for this country wasn’t an easy decision. Honestly, I just feel betrayed," he said.

A video captured the moment Guardado arrived in Honduras. While she is now free, Correa can only communicate with her through video calls until they reunite.

What's next:

Guardado still has the option to return to the United States legally, but the process will take time. The couple has already begun working on it.

Shirly's immigration history

The backstory:

Shirly entered the U.S. illegally in 2014 at age 16 and was issued an expedited removal order, later released under supervision. She has consistently reported to immigration authorities, graduated from high school, and married Asyaac, an active-duty U.S. Army service member, in 2022. In 2023, U.S. Customs and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved Asyaac’s petition for Shirly, making her arrest unexpected.

What does it mean to have a petition approved?

Dig deeper:

When a petition is approved by USCIS, it means they have determined the petitioner meets the requirements for the requested immigration benefit and has approved the petition. This approval is typically followed by an official notice, such as Form I-797 Notice of Action, which can be used as evidence of the approval.

Correa filed Shirly's petition, and it was approved on November 18, 2023, and is sponsoring her request for Military Parole in Place – which the couple were waiting for.

What is Military Parole in Place (PIP)?

Military Parole in Place (PIP) is a program that allows certain family members of U.S. military personnel, veterans, or reservists who entered the U.S. without authorization to remain in the country for a specified period. It provides temporary legal status to these family members, enabling them to stay while addressing their immigration status and potentially applying for permanent residency.

FOX 26 first to report this story

Timeline:

FOX 26 news reporter Jonathan Mejia first reported the story before it gained national attention.

The other side:

FOX 26 has reached out to ICE Houston for a statement regarding Shirly's arrest since reporter Jonathan Mejia first covered the story and subsequently followed up after her deportation.