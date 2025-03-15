Houston family faces separation after ICE arrests Honduran mother despite documentation

article

The Brief A Honduran mother, Shirly Guardado, was arrested by ICE despite having documentation and being in the process of adjusting her immigration status, leaving her family separated and distressed. Shirly's husband, Asyaac Correa, an active-duty U.S. Army service member, and their immigration attorney are working to secure her release, emphasizing her compliance with legal requirements and her role as a model citizen. The family, including their 10-month-old son, faces uncertainty and emotional hardship, hoping for a positive resolution while preparing for potential deportation outcomes.



A Houston family is grappling with separation after ICE arrested a mother and wife this week, despite her having documentation and being in the process of adjusting her immigration status.

Asyaac Correa and his family are facing difficult times as they adjust to their new reality. They hope for the best outcome but are preparing for the worst.

Video Call Reality

The Correa family now relies on video calls to communicate. "Te extranamos mucho no es lo mismo la casa sin ti," Asyaac said during a call with his wife, Shirly Guardado, who was arrested by ICE at her job this week.

Background

What we know:

Shirly entered the U.S. illegally in 2014 at age 16 and was issued an expedited removal order, later released under supervision. She has consistently reported to immigration authorities, graduated from high school, and married Asyaac, an active-duty U.S. Army service member, in 2022. In 2023, U.S. Customs and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved Asyaac’s petition for Shirly, making her arrest unexpected.

What they're saying:



"It's hard. I don't have her with me. I miss her. It's really hard to be without her," Correa said.

Unexpected Arrest

"We were just waiting for her parole to be approved," Asyaac said. "We were literally on the last step."

Legal Perspective

Martin Reza, the family's immigration attorney, is working to secure Shirly's release.

"She has all her documents in order," Asyaac said. "She's what I would call a model citizen."

Family Impact

The couple have a 10-month-old son, making the separation even more difficult. Shirly expressed her distress: "Esto es muy dificil para todos … no todos somos criminals. Yo no hecho nada malo."

What's next:

Future Concerns

Asyaac has not considered the possibility of deportation, but Shirly and her attorney have explored all options.

"I’m not sure it would be a possibility," Asyaac said when asked about sending their son to Honduras.

Reza noted, "She would, of course, have to take her son because Asyaac, as an active-duty military member, can't take care of the baby by himself."

Shirly's Plea

"Que por favor que me puedan dejar con mi familia. No me quiero ir," Shirly said, hoping to stay with her family.

Shirly, Asyaac, and their family are hoping for the best. Their immigration attorney has reached out directly to ICE Houston, asking for her release.