What does Houston's housing market look like right now?

The Brief High prices and steep mortgage costs are keeping more would-be home buyers away from the market. Houston sales have bucked the national trend, with August volume up almost 12%, year over year. The inventory of local homes for sale, approximately 40,000 homes, is a decade-high.



Mortgage rates are the lowest they've been in about a year, but they remain pricey compared to the lows of a few years ago. The high cost of borrowing, and inflated home prices are keeping a lot of would-be buyers away.

What does the Houston market look like?

In Houston, the Houston Association of Realtors says August sales were up almost 12%. Despite some markets seeing a decline in home prices, as buyer interest dries up, HAR says prices are flat, while there are still a lot of homes for sale.

By the numbers:

In August, the average home price was $422,000.

There are about 40,000 homes for sale in the Houston metro, which is a decade-high six-month inventory.

On average, it takes 52 days to find a buyer and sign the papers, almost a week longer than a year ago.

Big picture view:

While Houston is not a buyer's market, sellers should not expect the bidding-wars of a few years ago, and some deals may need to be sweetened to get them done. That could include lower prices, money to buy-down the buyer's mortgage rate, or seller-paid closing costs.

Despite the high inventory of homes for sale, Houston is like many markets, in that there still not enough so-called 'starter homes' for sale. They're too expensive. Research by Realtor.com finds seven out of 10 would-be home buyers who earn the median household income are still priced out of the market.

Experts believe mortgage rates could drop to the 5% range by late next year.

What they're saying:

"We're seeing a more balanced market right now. Houston is a great place, right now, for buyers and sellers," says incoming HAR Chair Theresa Hill. "Now, buyers have a little more negotiating power, sellers are still getting those solid offers if they price right."