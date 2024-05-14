A party at a northeast Houston home ended with a young woman shot early Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Avenue U.

According to police, several people were at the house when a shot was fired and a woman, in her late teens or early 20s, was struck in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police say it’s unclear at this time if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

Several party goers, including juveniles, were detained, police say. Other party goers left the scene.

Police say the gun is also gone from the scene.

The investigation continues.