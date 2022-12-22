2 dead in Houston house fire

Expand / Collapse search
HOUSTON - Two people are dead after an early morning house fire in southeast Houston, officials say.

The fire department responded to the 7100 block of Hemlock around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report that some people may be trapped in a fire.

When they arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the home.

The fire department says crews tried to enter the home for a primary search, but the front porch collapsed. All the firefighters were accounted for and none of them were injured.

Officials say the crew then attempted to make entry through the back of the house and found a man dead.

The other person was not immediately located, but officials confirm that a second person was later found dead.

The identities of those who died have not been confirmed, but the fire department says the house was occupied by a married couple in their 70s.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the fire department said investigators were examining at a heating appliance in the house.