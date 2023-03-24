Expand / Collapse search

Houston hostage situation suspect, 17, charged with aggravated kidnapping

HOUSTON - A suspect was arrested and another suspect is dead after an operation to rescue two hostages in north Houston on Thursday morning, authorities say.

Court records show Josiah Jackson, 17, has been charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

According to court documents, Jackson and a now-deceased suspect held two people for ransom, which required the FBI and the sheriff’s office to rescue them.

FBI holds press conference on hostage rescue operation in Houston

The FBI says multiple hostages have been rescued and one person is dead after a multi-day operation that led to a large law enforcement presence in north Houston.

The FBI confirmed that they conducted an operation to rescue two hostages who were being held at a motel in north Houston on Thursday morning near Beltway 8 and the I-45 North Freeway.

During that operation, the FBI said there was a shooting, and one of the suspects was killed. That suspect has not been identified.

The FBI said the two hostages were safely rescued.

The operation had begun two days prior as a request to assist the Waller County’s Sheriff’s Office, the FBI said.

The FBI says the FBI Shooting Incident Review Team will investigate the agent-involved shooting.