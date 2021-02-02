Houston hospital patient thankful smartwatch saved his life

February is ‘Heart Health’ Month and preventive steps can help save a life.

FOX 26 spoke to a man who is grateful to his smart watch for diagnosing a serious heart condition.

"I started having some irregular heartbeats, the rhythm of my heart wasn’t right," said Anthony Purser, a patient at HCA Houston.

Purser is now grateful to a smart watch and his doctors at HCA Houston for recommending to purchase one.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Purser tells FOX26, his doctors were having a common issue when it comes to diagnosing Atrial Fibrillation.

Advertisement

"He ran some cardiac studies, but they all need up being inconclusive," said Purser. "I was still struggling with it but not at the right times, he suggested I purchase a smart watch."

Smart watches or wearable health technology playing a bigger role in the health care field, especially when it comes to diagnosing Atrial Fibrillation.

Dr. Sam Sharma, with HCA Houston, says these types of heart conditions don’t exist all the time and they only happen intermittently.

"With Anthony wearing his watch all the time, he’s able to document that right away," said Sharma.

Purser says the app is user-friendly and easy to use.

"You go to the program, you hold down the little dial button for 30 seconds and it pops up with a summary as to what it found," said Purser.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Sharma tells FOX 26 AFib is the most common irregular heart rhythm that exists in the U.S.

5 to 7 million Americans have it, it’s also one of the leading causes of a stroke.

He also says prevention is important, many times AFib is diagnosed when it has already caused damage to the heart, after a person has experienced a debilitating issue, like a stroke.

"It's very scary when your heart going through that, you’re wondering if you’re going to end up surviving the moment," said Purser. "Then you’re worried about if you’re going to have a stroke or not."

He’s now thankful that’s he’s still here and able to spend time with his family and grandchildren. He’s even healthy enough to get some boxing in.

Sharma says that there is still a possibility of a false negative with this technology and it’s important to consult with your doctor.

