Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is reaching out to the public in an effort to locate the family of a male patient currently under their care since February 12.

The patient, believed to be of Vietnamese descent, is estimated to be between 55 and 65 years old, standing at approximately 5 feet tall, and weighing around 120 pounds. He has silver hair and facial hair in the form of a mustache and goatee, he bears distinctive tattoos on various parts of his body, including his back, stomach, inner calves, and right hand.

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center urges anyone with knowledge of this patient or his family members to come forward and assist in reuniting them.

Those with pertinent information are requested to contact the hospital directly at 713.704.6406 or at 713.704.2534.



